Riteish Deshmukh Performs Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 Bala Challenge on Busy Road

Akshay Kumar had introduced the Bala challenge during the promotions of Housefull 4 based on his dance move in the song Bala and Riteish Deshmukh is the latest one to the challenge.

October 25, 2019
While promoting Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar prompted the public to take up the Bala challenge promising to give a shout out to the best ones in the near future. Ahead of the film's release Riteish Deshmukh has come up as the latest person taking up the challenge. Not only did he take up his co-star's challenge but did it in broad daylight in the middle of a busy road.

In the video which has now gone viral, Riteish is sitting in a car. He is then prompted by a female in the backseat, presumed to be one of his Housefull 4 co-stars. The voice prompts him to "do it again" following which he runs out of the car and performs the Bala dance move before rushing back into the car laughing uncontrollably.

Earlier, stars like Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, and Kareena Kapoor had taken up the challenge.

Housefull 4 releases on October 25. The film is predicted to be a massive success and break all previous records of the Housefull franchise. Owners of cinema multiplexes had revealed that the response the film's advance bookings have received has been "massive".

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, Housefull 4 stars Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kulhari, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Pandey, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film has been directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

