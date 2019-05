Riteish Deshmukh Points Out Security Loophole at Hyderabad Airport, Says 'It's a Tragedy Waiting to Happen'

So we were at the Hyderabad Airport Lounge - suddenly the power goes off- the way in & out is an elevator that shuts down. The only exit door is locked in a chain (Incase of FIRE🔥 it’s a tragedy waiting to happen)- pic.twitter.com/jO3TQhVlQG — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 27, 2019

We regret the inconvenience caused. It was a minor technical snag which was resolved immediately. Please be rest assured that our Airport Terminals are safety compliant. In an event of any emergency, the glass doors can be broken. Passenger safety is of utmost importance to us. — RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) May 27, 2019

Riteish Deshmukh got stuck at the Hyderabad Airport lounge after the power went off there. The actor took to Twitter to address the issue and report it to the concerned authorities.The clip, shared by the actor on Twitter, shows that an emergency exit door of the lounge remains locked and the only way to go out is an elevator which is also shut due to electricity cut.Pointing out the security loophole, the actor wrote, "So we were at the Hyderabad Airport Lounge - suddenly the power goes off- the way in & out is an elevator that shuts down. The only exit door is locked in a chain (Incase of FIRE it’s a tragedy waiting to happen)." (sic)Riteish further said that "public exits can't be locked in case of emergencies" and asked the authorities to "wake up"."Security personnel refuses to give permission to open the door at the cost of passengers missing their flight. Wake up Hyderabad airport Authority - public exits can't be locked in case of emergencies," he tweeted.The airport authority immediately responded to Riteish's tweet and wrote: "We regret the inconvenience caused. It was a minor technical snag which was resolved immediately. Please be rest assured that our Airport Terminals are safety compliant. In an event of any emergency, the glass doors can be broken. Passenger safety is of utmost importance to us."Riteish's tweet comes in the wake of the Surat fire tragedy. At least 22 students were killed and several others injured in a fire at a coaching centre in Sarthana area of Surat, Gujarat, on May 24.On the professional front, Riteish recently wrapped up shooting Marjaavaan, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.Follow @News18Movies for more