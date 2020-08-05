Riteish Deshmukh Posts the Most Adorable Birthday Wish for Baiko Genelia D'Souza

It is actress Genelia D'Souza's birthday today and husband Riteish Deshmukh has wished her in the most adorable manner. The actor posted a photo of him hugging her and kissing her on the forehead as Genelia gives a wide smile.

Alongwith the photo, Riteish wrote an emotional caption saying how happy he is to have Genelia in his life. "You are my bestest friend, my eternal laughter, my partner in crime, my happiness, my guide, my enthusiasm, my excitement, my light, my life, my everything. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Baiko - growing young with you is a blessing. @geneliad #HappyBirthdayGenelia," he said.

Genelia had an equally loving response, "To us.. To our flaws, to our weaknesses, to our strengths, to our happiness..

I need you to be me.. Love you Forever Always ❤️"

Actress Dia Mirza too wished Genelia on the same post, saying, "Love you two ❤️ Happy Birthday @geneliad ❤️ Keep spreading light." Take a look:

Riteish and Genelia, one of the most romantic couples in Bollywood, tied the knot in 2012. They have two sons together. The two of them made their acting debut together in the Hindi film Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003.