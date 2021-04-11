Riteish Deshmukh, Rajkummar Rao Make Funny Reel Emoting to B Praak's Song Filhaal

One of Bollywood’s big nights, the Filmfare Awards were recently held and among all the highlights that managed to create the headlines, Riteish Deshmukh’s Instagram reel was the one that tickled our funny bones. The 42-year-old actor hosted the award night along with Rajkummar Rao. Describing his hosting experience, the actor created a reel where he is lip syncing to Punjabi singerB Praak’s hit song Filhaal.

Admiring the life-size Filmfare trophy that was right next to his podium, Riteish pretended to wish that he is united with the coveted award soon. But he then turns to his other side to look at Rajkummar Rao who is busy hosting the show and sings “main kisi aur ka hun filhaal (I am somebody else’s right now)”.

He then goes back to the Black Lady’s statue and hugs it as he passes a snide look at Rajkummar. Captioning the Instagram Reel, the actor only had good words for his co-host. Riteish wrote that there is nothing Rajkumar cannot do expressing his experience with the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

However, this was not the only Reel Riteish made from the Filmfare ceremony. The actor, who has not won a Filmfare nomination of the Best Actor category, poked fun at himself and lip synced to Rapper Snoop Dogg’s iconic acceptance speech where he thanks himself for believing in himself. Snoop Dogg had delivered the speech in 2018 when he was honoured at the El Capitan Theater, with the 2,651st star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here