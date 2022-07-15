Riteish Deshmukh Rehearses Sunny Deol’s ‘Tareekh Pe Tareekh’ Dialogue, The Result Is Hilarious; Watch

Amazon miniTV is geared up to take audiences to one-of-a-kind courtroom filled with laughter, fun, and atrangli ilzaams with their upcoming show Case Toh Banta Hai. Taking the excitement higher, Amazon miniTV has dropped a quirky video introducing the ‘Janta Ka Lawyer’ in India’s biggest weekly comedy show!

All suited up, Riteish is seen brushing up his argumentative skills with his impeccable humour. He hilariously tries to recreate all the iconic courtroom moments from Tareekh Pe Tareekh, to Arshad Warsi’s ‘Kaun Hai Yeh Log’ from Jolly LLB. But, the only ‘tareekh (date)’ that’s one everyone’s mind, is 29 July, when Case Toh Banta Hai releases on Amazon miniTV with fresh episodes every Friday!

Counted amongst the best comedy actors in the Indian Film Industry, Riteish’s comic timing and talent are unmatchable. His puns, satire, dialogue delivery, and expressions have tickled audiences’ funny bones over the years giving us a host of memorable characters over time. With Case Toh Banta Hai, Riteish is ready to take fans on a fun-filled ride that will make them scream HA! HA! HA! instead of Order! Order! Order!

Talking about this show, Riteish had earlier shared in a statement, “This is by far the most-awaited case of my life! I can’t tell you how excited I am. Varun, Kusha and I had the time of our lives shooting for this show, and Case Toh Banta Hai is a labour of our love. The show has everything you can ask for – laughter and loads of fun moments that will keep the entertainment quotient sky high. I am sure audiences across India will not stop laughing!”

So, are you excited to see how this Janta Ka Lawyer shows up against the Bollywood Insaaf Specialist Varun Sharma and wins Judge Kusha Kapila’s heart? Don’t forget to tune into Amazon Shopping App and watch Case Toh Banta Hai for free.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.