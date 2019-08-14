Riteish Deshmukh Remembers Father Vilasrao Deshmukh on Death Anniversary

On the seventh death anniversary of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, actor Riteish Deshmukh remembered his father, saying he misses him. "Some say 7 years is a long time, for me it feels like yesterday. Miss You Pappa...," Riteish tweeted.

Along with the tweet, he shared a photograph from Vilasrao Deshmukh's prayer meet. Vilasrao Deshmukh died due to multiple organ failure in 2012. He served two terms as the Chief Minister of the state of Maharashtra. He had also served in the Union cabinet as the Minister of Science and Technology. He is survived by his wife Vaishali, and three sons, Amit, Dheeraj and Riteish.

Riteish's wife and actress Genelia too penned a post in the memory of her father-in-law. "Miss you papa every single day," she wrote.

A few days ago, current Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavasi thanked Riteish and Genelia for contributing Rs 25 lakh for the Chief Minister Relief Fund for the Maharashtra floods. The two actors married in 2012, after years of dating, and have two sons together.

On the work front Riteish was last seen in Total Dhamaal earlier this year, with Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixhit and Ajay Devgn. The comedy was successful at the box office.

