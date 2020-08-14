Riteish Deshmukh Remembers Father Vilasrao Deshmukh on Death Anniversary

On the eight death anniversary of his father Vilasrao Deshmukh on Friday, actor Riteish Deshmukh has penned a nostalgic post.

"Use your smile to change the world, don't let the world change your smile. Miss you papa," Riteish wrote on Instagram, with a smiling image of his late father.

Riteish's wife, actress Genelia Deshmukh, too remembered her father-in-law. "Dearest papa, there will never be another like you. We miss you," she wrote.

Vilasrao Deshmukh served as chief minister of Maharashtra for two terms. He died of multiple organ failure in 2012.