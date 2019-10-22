Riteish Deshmukh Reveals Genelia D'Souza is Looking at Scripts, Hopes to Work With Her Soon
Genelia D'Souza has not appeared in a Bollywood film since 2012. However, her husband Riteish Deshmukh hinted that she might make a comeback to the movies soon.
It has been a while since Genelia D'Souza has appeared on the big screen. In Bollywood, she made her last appearance in Force 2 reprising her character from the first film in a cameo. Prior to that, she starred in Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya in 2012 alongside hubby Riteish Deshmukh.
Fans have been eagerly awaiting her comeback on the big screen. Riteish Deshmukh recently revealed that he too is eager for it and even hopes that he gets the chance to work with her again. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror he said, "I hope I get a chance to work with her again and that she returns on screen. She’s a unique actor and I love her work. She has been listening to scripts, but nothing has excited her so far."
Riteish Deshmukh is gearing up for two upcoming releases, Marjaavaan and Housefull 4. In Marjaavaan he will play a dwarf antagonist opposite Siddharth Malhotra. Talking about it, Riteish Deshmukh said, "One day, Milap just said that he wanted to make this film. I’d grown my beard and hair for another film and we worked around the look, adding a tika, a gold watch and loose pants with oversized shirts. If you ask Genelia, she will say no one can play a villain better than me, though she has her own reasons to say that."
Riteish Deshmukh is also set to appear in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff. Deshmukh had revealed that this would be his first time playing the role of a police officer.
