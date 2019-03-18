LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Riteish Deshmukh Reveals Why Akshay Kumar is the Highest Taxpayer in the Country and It's Hilarious

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of 'Kesari'

News18.com

Updated:March 18, 2019, 3:47 PM IST
Riteish Deshmukh Reveals Why Akshay Kumar is the Highest Taxpayer in the Country and It's Hilarious
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
At a time when most A-list actors prefer to do one film a year, Akshay Kumar has constantly been belting out three to four movies a year. He is one of the few actors of his generation who redefined the success in Bollywood by bringing variety to his filmography with socially relevant and patriotic films such as Airlift, Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, PadMan and Gold.

He is currently gearing up for the release of Kesari and will also be seen in Good News, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 this year. So, it's no secret that he is among the highest taxpayer actors in the film industry.

In a response to a report, which claimed Akshay's Kesari co-star Parineeti Chopra owed him money after she lost a poker game on the film set, the 30-year-old actress attached a photo of herself handing over a Rs 2,000 note to Akshay and wrote: "I was told by a newspaper that... so..."

However, the conversation didn't end there as actor Riteish Deshmukh weighed in, saying, "Now you guys know how Akshay Kumar becomes the highest taxpayer in the country. We the co-actors contribute heavily."




Kesari revolves around the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Dharma Productions, it is scheduled for release on March 21.

Follow @News18Movies for more
