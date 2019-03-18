English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Riteish Deshmukh Reveals Why Akshay Kumar is the Highest Taxpayer in the Country and It's Hilarious
Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of 'Kesari'
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
Loading...
At a time when most A-list actors prefer to do one film a year, Akshay Kumar has constantly been belting out three to four movies a year. He is one of the few actors of his generation who redefined the success in Bollywood by bringing variety to his filmography with socially relevant and patriotic films such as Airlift, Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, PadMan and Gold.
He is currently gearing up for the release of Kesari and will also be seen in Good News, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 this year. So, it's no secret that he is among the highest taxpayer actors in the film industry.
In a response to a report, which claimed Akshay's Kesari co-star Parineeti Chopra owed him money after she lost a poker game on the film set, the 30-year-old actress attached a photo of herself handing over a Rs 2,000 note to Akshay and wrote: "I was told by a newspaper that... so..."
However, the conversation didn't end there as actor Riteish Deshmukh weighed in, saying, "Now you guys know how Akshay Kumar becomes the highest taxpayer in the country. We the co-actors contribute heavily."
Kesari revolves around the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Dharma Productions, it is scheduled for release on March 21.
Follow @News18Movies for more
He is currently gearing up for the release of Kesari and will also be seen in Good News, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 this year. So, it's no secret that he is among the highest taxpayer actors in the film industry.
In a response to a report, which claimed Akshay's Kesari co-star Parineeti Chopra owed him money after she lost a poker game on the film set, the 30-year-old actress attached a photo of herself handing over a Rs 2,000 note to Akshay and wrote: "I was told by a newspaper that... so..."
However, the conversation didn't end there as actor Riteish Deshmukh weighed in, saying, "Now you guys know how Akshay Kumar becomes the highest taxpayer in the country. We the co-actors contribute heavily."
Now you guys know how @akshaykumar becomes the highest taxpayer in the country. We the co-actors contribute heavily. He has the most innovative games ... he can have his own mini-olympics. https://t.co/QEHztjHRlh— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 17, 2019
Kesari revolves around the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Dharma Productions, it is scheduled for release on March 21.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prajnesh Gunneswaran Rises to Career-high 84 Post Indian Wells Run
- Patriot Act? Hasan Minhaj on Indian Elections is the Primer You Never Knew You Needed
- Riteish Deshmukh Reveals Why Akshay Kumar is the Highest Taxpayer in the Country and It's Hilarious
- Redmi 7 Announced With Snapdragon 632, Dual-Cameras: Here’s Everything You Need Know
- 'Do You Even Lift Bro?' This Muscular Monkey is the Newest Internet Sensation
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results