Riteish Deshmukh Shakes a Leg with a Kid on Housefull 4 Set, Watch Video

Ahead of the release of the comedy-drama Housefull 4, actor Riteish Deshmukh on Saturday shared a throwback video on Instagram, showcasing some of the fun moments he spent on the sets.

In the video, he can be seen dancing with a small boy on his song Ek chumma from the movie.

"During the shoot of 'Ek Chumma' a boy who was watching the shoot, decided to show me the correct way to do the step," Riteish captioned the video.

After shaking a leg with the kid, Riteish lifted him and gave a pat on his back.

Housefull 4 stars Akshay Kumar with Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda, besides Riteish Deshmukh. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is scheduled to release on October 25.

The new film of the fourth installment of the comedy franchise and is based on the idea of reincarnation. The story spans 600 years from 1419 to 2019.

Akshay is actively promoting the film on social media. He can be seen sharing links of the trailer and songs on his social media accounts -- be it Twitter or Instagram.

The cast recently unveiled the posters of their characters every hour beginning 11 AM on September 25

