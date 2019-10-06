Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Riteish Deshmukh Shakes a Leg with a Kid on Housefull 4 Set, Watch Video

Riteish Deshmukh has been an imtegral part of the Housefull franchise. He posted an interesting video shot during the shoot of the film.

IANS

Updated:October 6, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Riteish Deshmukh Shakes a Leg with a Kid on Housefull 4 Set, Watch Video
Riteish Deshmukh has been an imtegral part of the Housefull franchise. He posted an interesting video shot during the shoot of the film.

Ahead of the release of the comedy-drama Housefull 4, actor Riteish Deshmukh on Saturday shared a throwback video on Instagram, showcasing some of the fun moments he spent on the sets.

In the video, he can be seen dancing with a small boy on his song Ek chumma from the movie.

"During the shoot of 'Ek Chumma' a boy who was watching the shoot, decided to show me the correct way to do the step," Riteish captioned the video.

After shaking a leg with the kid, Riteish lifted him and gave a pat on his back.

Housefull 4 stars Akshay Kumar with Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda, besides Riteish Deshmukh. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is scheduled to release on October 25.

The new film of the fourth installment of the comedy franchise and is based on the idea of reincarnation. The story spans 600 years from 1419 to 2019.

Akshay is actively promoting the film on social media. He can be seen sharing links of the trailer and songs on his social media accounts -- be it Twitter or Instagram.

The cast recently unveiled the posters of their characters every hour beginning 11 AM on September 25

Housefull 4 is scheduled to release on October 25.

 

 

 

 

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram