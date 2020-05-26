Riteish Deshmukh Shares A Tear-jerking Video On Father Vilasrao Deshmukh’s Birth Anniversary

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has shared a heart touching video on his father Vilasrao Deshmukh’s birth anniversary.

In the clip, he can be seen expressing his emotion on former Maharashtra Chief Minister’s 75th birth anniversary. The actor approaches a hanger on which his late father’s clothes are hung and hugs it.

In the background, the track titled Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin from the 2012 film Agneepath is being played.

The tear-jerking video, which is going viral on social media, has been captioned as, “Happy Birthday PAPPA..... Miss you everyday!! #vilasraodeshmukh75”.

His friends from the industry have also reacted to the video. Abhishek Bachchan has put a folded hand emoji and a hug emoji in the comments section while Aftab Shivdasani has written, “So lovely brother, God bless him and your family”.

Meanwhile, Genelia D Souza has also taken to Instagram to remember her father-in-law. She has shared a picture of herself in which she is seen standing in front of Vilasrao’s statue.

In the heartfelt caption, she said, “Riaan’s teacher asked him “What are you most proud of” .. His answer was. “My Ajoba”.. You are our pride Pappa.. We feel your presence everyday and know that you are looking after us wherever you are..You live in us and we celebrate you every single day. Happy Birthday Pappa #VilasraoDeshmukh75".