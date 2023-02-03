Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the most adored couples of B-Town. The duo has completed 11 years of their marriage today (February 3). Their chemistry still looks magical as ever. In a recent interview, Riteish shared an interesting incident related to Genelia, from the time when the couple were newly-married. The incident is surely going to leave the readers in splits. Riteish said that Genelia was told by someone to dress like a newly-wed bride every day.

Genelia who was unaware of the customs, thought that this must be a tradition and continued to do so for a few days. After some time, she found it quite difficult to dress up like this and explained her ordeal to Riteish. He couldn’t help but laugh and told Genelia that she has been misguided, and there is absolutely no need to behave in this manner. Finally, Genelia had a sigh of relief and shifted to more comfortable clothes from the next day onwards.

The couple are now parents to children Riaan and their second son Rahyl. Riteish and Genelia keep painting the town red with their mushy pictures and Instagram Reels. They teamed up recently for the Marathi remake of 2019 film Majili, which is titled Ved. The film has received overwhelmingly positive reviews, with audiences appreciating the acting prowess of the cast and spell-bounding direction as well. Ajay-Atul’s compositions were like an icing on the cake for this film, according to the movie goers. Apart from acting in the movie, Riteish Deshmukh has also directed Ved.

Ved narrates the story of a married couple, who are not exactly on the same page. Satya Dinkar Jadhav (Riteish) is still in love with his ex-girlfriend Nisha Kumar Katkar (Jiya Shankar) and is not able to be there for his wife Shravani Satya Jadhav (Genelia). Still, Shravani waits for the time when he will accept her.

