1-min read

Riteish Deshmukh Shares Hilarious Post with Genelia D'Souza on Wedding Anniversary

Riteish Deshmukh had a hilarious way of celebrating his eighth wedding anniversary with Genelia D'Souza.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 3, 2020, 5:26 PM IST
Trust Bollywood actor Riteish Dekhmukh to never do anything in a boring manner. The Grand Masti actor is known for his funny roles on-screen. Needless to say, he is hilarious in real life as well.

Riteish completed eight years of married life with actress-wife Genelia D'souza on February 3. On the special day, the actor took to Instagram to post a funny video.

In the clip, Genelia is showing Riteish some pictures from their wedding, on her phone. After looking at the snaps, the Ek Villain actor suddenly goes all gloomy. In the background, one can hear the famous Bollywood song Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho from the 1983 movie Arth.

One can hear the lines, "Jin zakhmon ko waqt bhar chuka hai, tum kyu unhe chede jaa rahe ho? (Why are you hurting the wounds that time has healed already)," from the song penned by Kaifi Azmi. He shared the video with the caption, "Happy Anniversary Baiko."

Happy Anniversary Baiko @geneliad

The Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na actress also shared a heartfelt video on social media. She captioned it, "Dearest Forever, grow old along with me, I promise the best is yet to come. Happy Anniversary Riteish, just to let you know I love being my husband's wife. #since2002."

Genelia also posted a funny TikTok video in Marathi for her husband.

The couple made their Bollywood debut together in 2003 with the hit movie Tujhe Meri Kasam. In the film, the actors played childhood buddies. The couple has two sons together - Rahyl and Riaan.

