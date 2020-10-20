Riteish Deshmukh Shares How His Ego Got Hurt Upon Being Called 'Genelia's Husband'

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Bollywood actors and couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza will join the team as guests.

In the promo clip, Riteish can be seen sharing an incident which leaves Kapil Sharma in splits. Riteish shared how during one of the cricket leagues, a few members from the South team called him Genelia's husband. He added how his ego slightly got hurt by that and jokingly he told those players, "Here, he is Genelia's husband. In Maharashtra, Genelia is Riteish's wife." But the players gave it back saying, "Sir, she is Riteish's wife in Maharashtra only, but you are Genelia's husband in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka." This leaves the couple laughing out loud.

Sony recently released the promo featuring the two and captioned it, "Bollywood ke cute aur talented couple Riteish-Genelia ke saath hogi dher saari romanchak baatein jab aayenge woh Kapil ke ghar. Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow iss Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje."

Riteish and Genelia fell in love on the sets of their Bollywood debut, Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003). They tied the knot in 2012 and have two sons, Riaan and Rahyl. Riteish's father, the late Vilasrao Deshmukh, was the chief minister of Maharashtra. Riteish's two brothers are also politicians.