Riteish Deshmukh Sports Pot Belly, Shocks Internet With His Latest Body Transformation; Watch

Actors have to undergo a transformation for every new role they take up. At times, they have to go from gaining kilos and later shedding them for just a single film. From Aamir Khan (Dangal) to Kriti Sanon (Mimi), several stars have shared their journey of gaining weight for their respective roles. Nowadays, Riteish Deshmukh is munching on his favourite meals to gain weight for his upcoming film, Mister Mummy. On Monday, Riteish shared a video of himself eating a full meal. What made the internet ROFL was his belly, which was peeking out from his shirt. Sharing the video on Instagram, the actor stated that he is currently trying to gain weight for his next film, which will also star his wife Genelia D’Souza.

Alongside the clip, in the caption, Riteish described his food as a “low-calorie meal” and credited his director, who asked him to put on weight, for the physical transformation. He also used one of the dialogues from the film Shaan, which has been quite trending on social media, in the background. The dialogue is, “Ajeeb janwar hai. Kitna bhi khaye bhookha he rehta hai (What kind of a strange animal it is, no matter how much it eats, it always remains hungry).” In the video, Riteish can be seen eating rice, curry, and chapatis, with a few buttons of his shirt open and his belly peeking out.

Earlier this year in February, Riteish and Genelia announced that they will be sharing the screen space together in Mister Mummy. The comedy-drama is helmed by filmmaker Shaad Ali. The film is said to revolve around the story of a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children. But destiny has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts who embark upon a mad, bumpy ride of comedy, and drama.

