Riteish Deshmukh Thought His First Film Would Be The 'Last Film' Of His Career, Know Why

Actor Riteish Deshmukh made his Bollywood debut over 16 years ago with 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'.

IANS

Updated:March 4, 2019, 7:35 AM IST
Riteish Deshmukh Thought His First Film Would Be The 'Last Film' Of His Career, Know Why
Image: Instagram/ Riteish Deshmukh
Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who made his Bollywood debut over 16 years ago with the film Tujhe Meri Kasam, says he never imagined that he would be able to survive in the industry for so long.

"I thought 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' would be my first and last film of my career. I never thought that I would last so long in the industry. I am grateful for all the opportunities I have received in my life.

"It was a roller-coaster ride with lots of ups and downs. Each phase of my life has made me learn something. When I made my debut, I didn't even think of even surviving a decade in the industry but I worked hard... did films and tried to improvise myself with each project," Riteish told IANS.

After stepping into the acting world in 2003, Riteish later created a niche for himself with comedy films like Masti, Kya Kool Hai Hum, Malamaal Weekly, Heyy Babyy and Housefull.

He recently featured in Total Dhamaal, the third instalment of the Dhamaal franchise.

