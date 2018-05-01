GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Riteish Deshmukh To Star In and Produce Marathi Film Mauli

An out-and-out action drama, Mauli is produced by Riteish and his wife Genelia Deshmukh's production house, Mumbai Film Company.

IANS

Updated:May 1, 2018, 3:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Riteish Deshmukh To Star In and Produce Marathi Film Mauli
Image: Instagram/ Riteish Deshmukh
Mumbai: Actor Riteish Deshmukh has started work on his next Marathi venture titled Mauli, after his successful acting debut in Marathi cinema with Lai Bhaari in 2014.

An out-and-out action drama, Mauli is produced by Riteish and his wife Genelia Deshmukh's production house, Mumbai Film Company.

The film is written by Kshitij Patwardhan and will be directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who collaborated with Riteish on his last production venture - Faster Fene.





"As an actor, I always wanted to experiment with various genres and thankfully in the last few years, I have got the opportunity to do so," Riteish said in a statement here.

"'Lai Bhaari' made me believe I could attempt action drama genre and after I read the script of 'Mauli', I knew I was ready for my second Marathi film," he said.

Genelia said Mauli is one of the most ambitious films produced by both of them. "With 'Mauli' going on floors now, we will also be making a few more exciting announcements very soon," she added.

"Mauli" is expected to release by this year-end.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You