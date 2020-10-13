Riteish Deshmukh Tweets in Support of Rhea Chakraborty, 'More Power to You'

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty. He has lauded the actress on Twitter for taking an action against her neighbour who claimed that she was spotted with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 13, a day before his death.

Reportedly, Rhea has filed a complaint against the neighbour for "false claims". Reacting to a news article on Twitter, Riteish wrote, "More power to you @Tweet2Rhea - Nothing is more powerful than TRUTH."

More power to you @Tweet2Rhea - Nothing is more powerful than TRUTH. pic.twitter.com/rj8nqYY06E — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 12, 2020

Arrested by the NCB late night on September 8 in the drug related case, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has spent 28 days in custody till date, though she was sent to extended judicial custody by a Special NDPS Court till October 20. The Bombay High Court granted conditional bail to Rhea, and two others last week. However, the bail plea of her brother Showik was rejected. The Court granted bail of Rs one Lakh to Rhea, and for Rs 50,000 each to Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda.

Among the conditions listed for Rhea's bail were depositing her passport with the NCB, reporting to the local police station daily for 10 days, not leaving Mumbai without informing the NCB, etc.

Welcoming the court order, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said "truth and justice have prevailed" and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Kotwal".

"The arrest and custody of Rhea was totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of law. The hounding and witch hunt by three central agencies - the CBI, ED and NCB - of Rhea should come to an end. We remain committed to Truth. Satyameva Jayate," he added.