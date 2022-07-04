Riteish Deshmukh's Hilarious Reel On His 'Luck' Takes Instagram By Storm

The B-town couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are known for their funny antics and hilarious Instagram Reels. Apart from their humour, fans also love the chemistry and bond they share between them.

The actor recently shared another rib-tickling lip-sync video on Instagram. In the video, he says, “Meri to kismat hi kharab hai!” An immediate reply comes from google’s voice that says, “Shakal bhul gaya tu, wo bhi Kharab hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritesh Deshmukh (@riteishd)

The hilarious video meant that he has bad luck and that’s when the google voice mentioned his face. Fans went crazy after watching the video and within a few days, the video has crossed over 2 lakh views.

One of the users said, “How can your luck be bad sir? What are you missing that you are spoiling?” Another said, “Your luck is definitely not bad. If it would have been, how can you get such a beautiful wife sir?” One more said, “Riteish sir I love all your movies sir I am your big fan please give one reply only red heart.”

Before this, he also shared a video wherein he amusingly expressed his love for food. The video features himself gorging on some delicious food while showing his tummy through an unbuttoned shirt. The background voice for the video is a speech from the film Shaan by actor Khulbhushan Kharbanda.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritesh Deshmukh (@riteishd)

“Ajeeb janwar hai, kitna bhi khaaye bhookha hi rehta hai (this is a weird animal, no matter how much it eats, it always remains hungry),” the trendy and funny dialogue, which is part of countless reels on Instagram, could be heard. The text on the video read, “When your director asks to put on weight for the film.”

