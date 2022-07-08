Riteish Deshmukh’s Latest Hair Styling Session Will Make You Go ROFL

You can always count on Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh to tickle your funny bones. Known as a versatile actor with impeccable comic timing, he has also excelled in dramatic roles. The actor and his wife Genelia entertained their fans even when they are not appearing on the big screen in the form of Instagram reels.

Avid social media users, the couple used to make many hilarious videos on TikTok and Riteish even joked that he was temporarily out of work when TikTok was banned but heaved a sigh of relief when Instagram introduced its Reel feature.

Riteish often posts hilarious videos on Instagram and the latest one is sure to make you laugh aloud. The video features Riteish getting agitated due to a cumbersome hair styling session in his vanity van just before he gets ready for a shot. We see his stylist spraying water on his head continuously without stopping from a bottle while Riteish sits with a deadpan expression, finally grabbing the bottle from him, opening the lid and emptying the entire water on his head, apparently fed up with the constant spraying. The entire cycle is repeated a second time as well with Riteish maintaining the same deadpan expression. Here, take a look at the video, which is captioned “Getting ready before shoot”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritesh Deshmukh (@riteishd)



The video is made in good humour and Riteish is just doing what he does best, which is make us laugh and we bet he has succeeded. The video has left the internet super amused and even drawn the attention of choreographer turned director Farah Khan who commented “Hahahaha superrbbb!! Ur expressions”. Amisha Patel dropped laughing emojis as well.

On the work front, Riteish was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff and will soon be seen in the third entry to the Kya Kool Hai Hum series. He is also directing a Marathi movie called Vedd which will star him as well.

