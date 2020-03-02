Riteish Deshmukh's New Crew Cut Blonde Look Gets Compared To Chris Brown, Zayn Malik

Riteish Deshmukh left his fans surprised when he shared a picture of his new look on Saturday. The actor has chopped off his black locks for a platinum blonde crew cut. His experiment met with mixed reaction.

His Bollywood pals were blown by the transformation. While Abhishek Bachchan dropped in fire emojis, Karan Johar wrote, "Wow! Full transformation." Posting the picture on his instagram, Riteish captioned it as, "Andar Ka Baghi."















His fans also compared him to singers from the West such as DJ Snake and Zayn Malik. Some even called him ‘Maharashtrian Chris Brown.’ However, a few were not happy with the look change and posted comments like, ““Ye kyya kiya re deva (Oh lord! What have you done).” Another one wrote, “Lai Kharab. (Very Bad) Not looking Good Honestly.” Riteish also stepped out with his new look at the wrap up party of Coolie No. 1 with wife Genelia D’Souza.

The actor will next be seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, where he plays Tiger's brother. The movie also stars Chunky Pandey, Ankita Lokhande, Ashutosh Rana, and Jackie Shroff. The film releases on March 6, 2020.

The actor has also started shooting for Nagraj Manjule's triology on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In an interview with PTI, he said, "I've been wanting to make this film for a long time. I'm extremely excited to collaborate with Nagraj, who is one of the finest directors that we have in the country."

