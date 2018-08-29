Riteish Deshmukh's Son Takes Up Fitness Challenge, Nominates Taimur, Lakshaya, Yash and Roohi

OMG!!! Look at him!!!! He’s a rock star!!!! Am nervous to even attempt this with mine😂😂😂 https://t.co/nihN0wVjyz — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 29, 2018

Celebrity kids are social media's favourite. While kids like Taimur Ali Khan, Innaya Kemmu, Yash and Roohi Johar already have dedicated fan clubs, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's son Rahly manages to stay away from the limelight. But, now even he is ready to take the plunge into the world of celebrity-hood.On Tuesday, Genelia posted a video of her son where the little one is seen completing his dad's fitness challenge. In the video we can see the two year old climbing a wall while his mother motivates him. In the end, Rahyl nominates other star-kids-- Kareena Kapoor- Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur, Tushar Kapoor's son Lakshay, Arpita Khan Sharma's son Ahil and Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi Johar-- to take up the challenge.Captioning the video she wrote, "Rahyl accepts his Baba’s #FitnessChallenge ... He further challenges the Bachcha Gang..... #BachceFitTohDeshFit".Take a look at the kid completing the challenge!Ritesh also posted the video on Twitter and asked Karan Johar, Arpita Khan and Tusshar Kapoor to take a look. Karan was quick to notice the post and replied, "OMG!!! Look at him!!!! He’s a rock star!!!! Am nervous to even attempt this with mine."Kannada actor Sudeep Kiccha had nominated Ritesh for the fitness challenge who later took his son Rahyl's name to continue the chain.Watch Riteish Deshmukh completing Sudeep Kiccha's challenge.Actors and sportsperson Salman Khan, Virat Kohli and others across the country have been taking up the fitness challenge posed by the sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.