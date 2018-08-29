English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Riteish Deshmukh's Son Takes Up Fitness Challenge, Nominates Taimur, Lakshaya, Yash and Roohi
Riteish Deshmukh's son Rahyl completes his 'Fitness Challenge' and nominates other star kids. See Karan Johar's reaction to the challenge.
Image: Instagram/ Genelia Deshmukh
Loading...
Celebrity kids are social media's favourite. While kids like Taimur Ali Khan, Innaya Kemmu, Yash and Roohi Johar already have dedicated fan clubs, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's son Rahly manages to stay away from the limelight. But, now even he is ready to take the plunge into the world of celebrity-hood.
On Tuesday, Genelia posted a video of her son where the little one is seen completing his dad's fitness challenge. In the video we can see the two year old climbing a wall while his mother motivates him. In the end, Rahyl nominates other star-kids-- Kareena Kapoor- Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur, Tushar Kapoor's son Lakshay, Arpita Khan Sharma's son Ahil and Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi Johar-- to take up the challenge.
Captioning the video she wrote, "Rahyl accepts his Baba’s #FitnessChallenge ... He further challenges the Bachcha Gang..... #BachceFitTohDeshFit".
Take a look at the kid completing the challenge!
Ritesh also posted the video on Twitter and asked Karan Johar, Arpita Khan and Tusshar Kapoor to take a look. Karan was quick to notice the post and replied, "OMG!!! Look at him!!!! He’s a rock star!!!! Am nervous to even attempt this with mine."
Kannada actor Sudeep Kiccha had nominated Ritesh for the fitness challenge who later took his son Rahyl's name to continue the chain.
Watch Riteish Deshmukh completing Sudeep Kiccha's challenge.
Actors and sportsperson Salman Khan, Virat Kohli and others across the country have been taking up the fitness challenge posed by the sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.
On Tuesday, Genelia posted a video of her son where the little one is seen completing his dad's fitness challenge. In the video we can see the two year old climbing a wall while his mother motivates him. In the end, Rahyl nominates other star-kids-- Kareena Kapoor- Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur, Tushar Kapoor's son Lakshay, Arpita Khan Sharma's son Ahil and Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi Johar-- to take up the challenge.
Captioning the video she wrote, "Rahyl accepts his Baba’s #FitnessChallenge ... He further challenges the Bachcha Gang..... #BachceFitTohDeshFit".
Take a look at the kid completing the challenge!
Ritesh also posted the video on Twitter and asked Karan Johar, Arpita Khan and Tusshar Kapoor to take a look. Karan was quick to notice the post and replied, "OMG!!! Look at him!!!! He’s a rock star!!!! Am nervous to even attempt this with mine."
OMG!!! Look at him!!!! He’s a rock star!!!! Am nervous to even attempt this with mine😂😂😂 https://t.co/nihN0wVjyz— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 29, 2018
Kannada actor Sudeep Kiccha had nominated Ritesh for the fitness challenge who later took his son Rahyl's name to continue the chain.
Watch Riteish Deshmukh completing Sudeep Kiccha's challenge.
Actors and sportsperson Salman Khan, Virat Kohli and others across the country have been taking up the fitness challenge posed by the sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- How to Obtain International Driving License in India – Step by Step Guide
- Serena Williams Responds to 'Black Panther' Catsuit Backlash in the Most Serena Way Possible
- Angry Esha Deol Walks Out of LFW After Being Interrupted by Organisers
- US Open: 'Survival Mode' Sees Djokovic Through
- Microsoft Office Lens App Gets Text Annotations on iOS, Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...