2-min read

Riteish Deshmukh's Sons Riaan and Rahyl Dance to Housefull 4 Song, Take #TheBalaChallenge

Riteish Deshmukh posted an incredibly cute video of his sons dressed as cubs dancing to the Bala song on Halloween.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 2, 2019, 6:56 PM IST
The Bala song from the Diwali 2019 release Housefull 4 has gone viral ever since it released. The Bala Challenge is buzzing on social media with people doing the signature steps done by Akshay Kumar in the song. The latest to take the challenge are Riaan and Rahyl, sons of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza. Riteish, who also starred in Housefull 4, took to his Instagram to share the adorable video.

In the video, "Halloween cubs", 4-year-old Riaan and 3-year-old Rahyl, can be seen dressed as cubs and dancing to the Bala song with daddy Riteish. The actor is seen celebrating Housefull 4's next milestone of reaching Rs 150 crore at the box office. Along with Riaan and Rahyl, Riteish is also seen wearing a lion mask and dancing to the song. The video is shot by Genelia.

"As #Housefull4 approaches the 150cr mark - time to do the #balachallenge with my #halloween cubs Riaan & Rahyl - mommy @geneliad shoots the video," Riteish captioned the cute and not to be missed video.

Fans started commenting on the video, with many of them calling it "cute". The Bala Challenge was started by Akshay Kumar where he asked his fans to take up "crazy videos" doing Bala's signature step and posting it with #TheBalaChallenge.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who will next be seen in '83 alongside Deepika Padukone, took the challenge along with Sajid Nadiadwala. The actor is seen dancing to the Bala song on the sets of '83.

Ayushmann Khuranna, who will be seen in the film Bala releasing this November, gave a new twist to the #TheBalaChallenge.

Released on October 25, Housefull 4 stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunkey Pandey, Rana Daggubati, Johnny Lever among others.

