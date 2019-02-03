Budget Highlights
Riteish is Reason For My Smile: Genelia Posts a Heartfelt Message on Wedding Anniversary
Genelia Deshmukh penned a heartfelt post for her husband, actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh saying that he is the reason for her smile.
Genelia Deshmukh penned a heartfelt post for her husband, actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh saying that he is the reason for her smile.
"Every girl has a certain perception of how she would want her life partner to be... I honestly didn't. I had this most amazing partner who was my bestest friend, who was the shoulder I always found when I needed to cry and who made me believe that no matter how tough life is, with us being partners we would take it on, in any form, in any way.
"That's the man I eventually married and he never ever stopped being the reason for my smile," she wrote on Instagram along with a throwback photograph from her wedding festivities.
The star couple got married in 2012. They are parents to sons Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh. Together, they have acted in several movies like "Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya", "Tujhe Meri Kasam" and "Masti".
She also featured in Riteish's 2018 Marathi film "Mauli", which reunited them on-screen after a gap of four years.
Praising Riteish, she said that "the reality of living and breathing this wonderful man is all I ever needed to know".
"I love you. Here's to many more laughs together, to the zillion times we will wipe each other's tears and pick each other up when either/or feels weak or simply to life together forever and ever. Happy anniversary," she added.
View this post on Instagram
Every girl has a certain perception of how they would want their life partner to be... I Honestly Didn’t.. I had this most amazing partner who was my bestest friend, who was the shoulder, I always found when I needed to cry and who made me believe that no matter how tough life is, with us being partners we would take it on,in any form, in any way... That’s the man I eventually married and he never ever stopped being the reason for my smile... So I’m glad I never ever had a perception because the reality of living and breathing this wonderful man is all I ever needed to know.. I Love you @riteishd ..Here’s to many more laughs together, to the zillion times we will wipe each other’s tears and pick each other up when either/or feels weak or simply to life together forever and ever... Happy Anniversary ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Manikarnika, URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Emerges the Winner
- Research Analysing Data From 1 Million Spotify Users Tries to Make Sense of Emotions And Music
- Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor Dance at Lakme Fashion Week Ramp
- Captain Marvel: New Video of Brie Larson Taking Down a Skrull Atop a Train is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here
- British Airways Celebrates Centennial of Serving Its People and Empire in All-Star Ad
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s