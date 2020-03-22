Ritesh Sidhwani is 'Disgusted' by False Claims That His London Return Niece Has Tested Positive for Covid-19

Bollywood film producer Ritesh Sidhwani took to social media to slam a WhatsApp forward that claimed his London-return niece has tested positive for coronavirus, when in fact she has not. Ritesh further explained that he and his family immediately took the little girl to a hospital in Mumbai when she complained of fever and cough upon her return from London, UK on March 18, which are symptoms associated with coronavirus patients, but were glad to know that she has not tested positive for novel Covid-19.

Ritesh, in his message, also shed light on the fact that there is no need to stigmatise patients who are testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Ritesh also thanked the local authorities and the hospital staff in getting her niece tested for coronavirus and added that his family will be taking precautions for two weeks and will adhere to the advice of the doctors. Check out his message below:

Only recently, singer Kanika Kapoor had tested positive for coronavirus after returning from London, UK. European nations like Italy, Spain, UK and Germany have been worst affected by coronavirus after China.

