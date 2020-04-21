MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Rithvik Dhanjani Confirms Break up Rumours with Asha Negi in This Cryptic Post?

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi

After dating for six years, have Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi called it quits?

Television actor and host Rithvik Dhanjani on Monday shared a few quotes on Instagram which is raising suspicions in the minds of fans. Although the messages might seem to be simple inspirational ones, fans think it might indicate towards the actor’s breakup rumours with longtime girlfriend Asha Negi.

Recently, reports of the couple taking a break surfaced in media portals. It is said that after dating for six years, the two had decided to take some time off and their close friends know about the split.

Shared as an Instagram story, the first quote read, “To know love is to know how to give. Unconditionally. There is no greater wisdom than unconditional love. The yoga of love”.

Soon, the second quote was shared, “Nothing should go back to normal. Normal wasn’t working. If we go back to the way things were, we will have lost the lesson. May we rise up and do better."

#RithvikDhanjani instastory post

A post shared by ashvikparadise (@ashvikparadise) on

Rithvik and Asha met while appearing for the hit soap Pavitra Rishta, soon after which both decided to take part in the dance reality competition Nach Baliye season 6 and ended up winning the trophy in 2013.

The duo has multiple posts featuring the other on their social media feed. Asha and Rithvik have also been clicked along with each other’s families on Instagram.

