Rithvik Dhanjani's Wish for Ex Asha Negi on Her Birthday: 'May All the Love Always Surround You'

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi, who dated for nearly seven years, parted ways last year for unknown reasons. Though they didn’t publicly announce their breakup, they confirmed the same in multiple interviews. However, the two remain cordial and often give shout-outs to each other on social media.

On Asha’s birthday, Rithvik has shared a lovely wish for his ex on Instagram. Sharing Asha’s throwback photo in a leather jacket, Rithvik wrote, “Happy birthday, Negi! Keep rising, keep shining. May you fill the entire world with your light… May all the angels be always around you… May all the love always surround you!" In her response, Asha simply wrote, “Thank you."

Meanwhile, Asha has maintained her privacy when it comes to her personal life and has prioritised her work instead. She was seen in Abhay 2. She also made her movie debut with the Netflix movie Ludo directed by Anurag Basu. She also appeared in the second season of web series Baarish opposite Sharman Joshi which streamed on Alt Balaji and ZEE5 Premium.

Speaking to Pinkvilla on reports of her breakup with Rithvik, Asha had said, “people fall apart, relationships fall apart. But the main thing in life is that one has love and compassion for the person and that never dies."

On the other hand, opening up on their relationship, in a chat show ‘By Invite Only Season 2’ Rithvik said, “I can’t begin to thank my stars enough, not just for that relationship and not just for Asha being a part of my life but for each and every human being that loves the both of us together. To date I still have people asking me about the times we spent on Pavitra Rishta together."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here