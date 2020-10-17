Rithvik Dhanjani, Monica Dogra Spark Romance Rumours After Their 'I Love You' Comment on Instagram

Monica Dogra has shared "an appreciation post" for Rithvik Dhanjani, who will share the screen space with the songstress in an upcoming project. Taking to Instagram, Monica shared a series of pictures with Rithvik, praising him for being "an incredible" man and "a brilliant" artiste.

Monica revealed that she and Rithvik became good friends on the sets of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8. "Throughout that season, he had my back when I was scared, or when I wanted to give up. We danced when we could and meditated like we should," Monica wrote in her "co-actor appreciation post" for Rithvik.

"Years later, we may not hang as much as I’d like, but I can tell you this man is just a light in my life. I didn’t know but now I can vouch for the fact that he’s also a hell of an actor. I am so excited to work with him. We almost died together when we first met, and now we are making art together and I’m so excited to share it with the world at some point... but for now, I can say, just being around someone you love... doing what you love... is a gift I don’t wanna take for granted. @rithvik_d - they don’t make em like you very often. You’re an incredible man and a brilliant artist. Big up. Thanks for fighting for me," said Monica, before concluding her message with an "I love you."

Rithvik was humbled by Monica's sweet gesture. He replied, "you are so kind and so full of love mon...that I don’t even know where to begin, and I don’t want this to sound like a mutual admiration club but know that I’ve got your back...and I love you! Can’t wait to see you!"

Monica's post led to speculation if the two are together. One user wrote, "Are you guys dating?" Another said, "Want you both to be together forever and ever. Love the way you both said I love you."

Rithvik was previously dating Asha Negi. The two recently parted ways after being together for over six years. Rithvik and Asha met on the sets of the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta.