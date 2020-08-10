Rithvik Dhanjani Quits 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India' Midway for This Reason

Actor Rithvik Dhanjani, who was part of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India, has had to quit the stunt reality show midway. The actor said the times we are living in are difficult and safety comes first.

A source told Times Of India, “Rithvik was doing well on the show and was among the top contenders. However, due to a personal commitment, he had to travel outside the city for a day. Keeping the rules and regulations in mind during the pandemic, he opted out of the show for the safety of his co-contestants and crew. It was a tough call to take, but there was no other way.”

Rithvik also confirmed his exit from the special edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi, “Yes, it’s true. The times we are living in are difficult and safety comes first.”

Meanwhile, from previous seasons celebrities like Harsh Limbachiyaa, Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Jay Bhanushali and Karan Wahi have been roped in for the limited run of episodes that are being shot in Mumbai entirely.

Rohit Shetty, who is hosting the stunt reality show, has decided to use a portion of his remuneration into supporting junior artists, background dancers, stunt men, light men etc amid the coronavirus crisis via direct fund transfer to their bank accounts.