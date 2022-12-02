Rithvik Dhanjani Says 'Dating is Not Hard' After Split From Asha Negi, but...

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi’s breakup came as a massive shocker for fans. The duo who were once madly in love with each other announced their separation in 2020. Now, in a recent interaction with Bollywood Life, Rithivik Dhanjani spoke about his love life and while doing so he revealed that he hasn’t dated anyone since his last break.

“No, I have been single for the past three years. I have not dated anyone," said Dhanjani of his dating life. When asked if the popular belief of actors finding it tough to date is real, Dhanjani immediately denied it. According to him, it is not the dating part that is hard for actors but finding the correct person is what becomes nearly impossible for them. Dhanjani reveals at times they meet a lot of people, but who is right for them is what becomes a difficult task to decipher.

“It is not that actors find it tough to date. Dating is not hard per se. But I feel it is tough to find the right person. There are constant distractions and temptations. At times, we meet a lot of people. I would say that finding the right person is tough,” he added. For those unaware, the prominent television celebrity is all set to don the hat of a host in Amazon mini TVs limited episode series Datebaazi. In the new promo, Dhanjani explains the central idea of the dating reality show that’ll witness the arrival of multiple single people.

However, the twist is that they will appear on the show along with their parents. What’s tougher is that the singles should impress the parents first before scoring a date with another. With multiple twists and hilarious turns, the promo of the new show promises to entertain viewers to a whole new level.

Datebaazi will begin streaming on Amazon miniTv from December 1 onwards. Previously, Rithivi Dhanjani has hosted multiple reality TV shows including Super Dance, India’s Got Talent, Nach Baliye, and many more.

