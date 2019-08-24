Pavitra Rishta fame TV actress Asha Negi, who celebrated her special day on August 23, made sure to spend the day with her beau Rithvik Dhanjani. As the actress turned a year older, she went on a trip to hills with the love of her life Rithvik Dhanjani and friend Rajat Barmecha. Holidaying in Himachal Pradesh, Dhanjani gave her fans a sneak-peak into Asha’s love-filled birthday celebration in nature.

Sharing an adorable birthday post for the love of his life, Dhanjani wrote, “You make me laugh, You make me love, You make me live…Happy birthday my butterfly.” The actor and host shared the post along with some adorable pictures of the couple, where the two can be seen laughing.

The lovebirds Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani are one of the most charming couples in the television industry. The duo met and fell in love while working together for Pavitra Rishta, where they played the roles of Purvi Deshmukh and Arjun Kirloskar. As per their statements in previous interviews, Rithvik was the first one to realise his love for Asha. The much-in-love couple has also won Nach Baliye 6 with their amazing dance skills and their cute chemistry.

Meanwhile, a lot of other friends also wished Asha. One of them was actor Karan Wahi, who took to Instagram and shared a sweet post for his ‘dost’. Wahi posted a picture and captioned it, “Happy Bday DOST .... The stars for u Ab yahan kya he kahun , Wapas aaaaja jaldi ye FOMO ki aadat nahi hai mujhe ...@ashanegi”

