Rithvik Dhanjani To Replace Aditya Narayan for a Special Episode of Indian Idol 12

Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol’s host Aditya Narayan and his wife recently came down with Covid-19. Since then, the makers of the show have been looking for a replacement for the actor-singer. Now, reports suggest that actor Rithvik Dhanjani will step into Aditya’s shoes and host a special episode of the 12th season of the singing reality show.

“I will be filling in for just one weekend for Aditya. I will shoot for the show on April 5. I have worked with Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya – the judges of Indian Idol 12 - before. My approach towards the show will be of a fan. My parents follow it religiously. I am just going to be myself. There is no special prep as such, I will just go enjoy myself because I think that’s how it’s done," ETimes quoted the actor as saying.

Rithvik who is a prolific actor and entertainer has hosted a couple of reality shows prior to this including the dance reality show Nach Baliye 7, India’s Best Dramebaaz, and Super Dancer.

Meanwhile, veteran singer Udit Narayan informed that Aditya Narayan has been admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. However, his wife Shweta Agarwal didn’t need to be hospitalized. Last week, actor Jay Bhanusali was roped in as a substitute for him.