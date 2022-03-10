Rithvik Dhanjani's Grandmother Passes Away, Actor Says 'Lost a Part of Me Today'

Television actor Rithvik Dhanjani announced the demise of his grandmother Asha Dubey. The 33-year-old actor, who plays the role of Abhay Aangre in the web-series Cartel, shared a solemn Instagram post on Wednesday. The post features a couple of pictures of Rithvik with his grandmother. They are seen all smiles in the snaps as they shared some precious moments together.

Accompanying the pictures was a caption featuring a heartfelt note by Rithvik which read, “You were an angel who raised me with your magic maa. I’ve lost a part of me today." The actor also added, “I know you’ll be making the gods smile with your presence and will overfeed them with love on a plate, they’ll be happy that they have their mum back with them. Just watch over me from wherever you are."

Rithvik’s post received messages expressing grief and asking him to be strong from fellow celebrities and followers. Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar commented, “Om Shanti", praying for Rithvik’s grandmother’s peace, while fellow television actor Arjun Bijlani commented with a red heart emoticon.

Dancer and choreographer Suresh Mukund’s comment read, “Stay strong. Condolences.”Television actor Karanvir Bohra sent a message of strength to Rithvik as he commented, “May she be blessed on the other side.. deepest condolences to your family. Love and strength to you, Rithvik.” Actor Taha Shah Badussha wrote in the comments, “Bless her soul bhai. Sorry for your loss."

Rithvik often shares glimpses of special moments with his family members. On Valentine’s day last month, the actor had shared a picture of his parents celebrating the day of love. Sharing the picture of the beaming couple, Rithvik wrote, “Baapu full romantic hai (Father is a complete romantic)."

On the occasion of his mother’s birthday in 2020, Rithvik had penned a heartfelt note for his mother and shared a picture with her.

