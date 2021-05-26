Riteish Deshmukh Remembers Late Father Vilasrao Deshmukh on 76th Birth Anniversary

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Wednesday, May 26 took to social media to remember his late father Vilasrao Deshmukh on his 76th birth anniversary. The 42-year-old actor was very close to his father, and in his Instagram post, he said, “Missing you is a heartache that never goes away."

He wished his “PAPPA" a happy birthday with a childhood photo featuring his late father and brother.

Riteish also changed his display picture on his social media handles. A smiling photo of his late father is gracing his accounts on Instagram and Twitter.

Reteish’s father was associated with Congress and served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra twice. His first stint as CM started in October 1999 and he remained in office till January 2003. The late politician returned to the position in November 2004. However, he was forced to resign before completion of his term in wake of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008.

Reteish’s wife and actress Genelia Deshmukh also shared a heartfelt post for her late father-in-law. Posting a picture of her wedding in which the late Vilasrao is hugging her, Genelia said a daughter-in-law fears whether she will be accepted by her husband’s family or not, but he welcomed her with an open heart.

“This hug is not one of just a Father-in-Law, it is one of a dad and more so because I see my dad in the background being secure that he has sent his daughter to the best family ever," Genelia wrote in her tribute post.

The actress also said she wants to inherit patience, warmth and unconditional love from the late politician.

