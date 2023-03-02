Ritika Singh was a trailblazing mixed martial artist who had competed at the 2009 Asian Indoor Games and Super Fight League prior to making her acting debut with Sudha Kongara Prasad’s directorial Irudhi Suttru or Saala Khadoos with R Madhavan. Not only did she win several accolades like Filmfare and National Award but also went on to become a prominent name in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. Now, the actress is all geared up to put her acting skills to the test with an upcoming nail-biting thriller, InCar.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Ritika Singh reconstructed her role in the film and shared some insightful self-defense tips for women. As one can ascertain from the trailer of the film, InCar will tell a survival story of a young woman named Sakshi who gets nabbed by three lascivious men in Haryana following which she has to fend for herself in a bid to stay alive. As the majority of the film was shot inside a moving car, when asked if the role was traumatizing and triggering for her in addition to being challenging, Ritika answered, “For me, honestly the whole experience has been like that. Starting from the rehearsals to the look test of the character and to the end of the film. Because we shot the entire film chronologically and we shot it non-stop. So the director did not want us to take any breaks in between because he didn’t want that flow to break. Because it’s a one-day story. The girl is kidnapped in the evening and the film ends at night or during twilight. Thus, the continuity was extremely important."

She further shared, “So I had to carry continuity in not just in my costume, hair and makeup but the whole look. I had to be in my emotions. If that breaks, then the audience will be able to tell that this is a fresh shot. It was extremely difficult. Essentially, in every project for me, it takes two to three days to sink into the character and get to know the crew. But on this project, it was not only about sinking in but I actually started feeling what the character was going through in the film. Slowly, the lines between reality and movie started getting blurred and it started getting too real for me as a person. There were times when I was supposed to portray a certain emotion like disgust or anxiety and fear. And suddenly when the director used to call it a cut, I would start crying so I had to get out of the car and had to be alone for a bit to gain composure. Because there were so many emotions I used to develop throughout the filming process. Because these characters in the film, they are constantly hurling abuses at me, saying terrible and extremely scary things. After a certain point of time, it just got really difficult for me."

Speaking about her rapport with her co-actors, Ritika recalled, “They are actually a very fun bunch. I think Manish who plays one of the main characters is debuting in this film. And to see him perform with that kind of confidence is commendable. His character is the craziest. Among everyone, he is the most unexpected and unbelievable kind of a guy. And he was so sweet and innocent. Everybody was so nice and warm, we actually became really good friends. It was very difficult to get to a point where you are all hating each other and saying all these things to each other. But it was a very nice bunch."

With InCar being a women-centric film and a directorial debut for Harsh Wardhan, Ritika Singh revealed if she had given any inputs to the director and about certain traits that the film-maker had asked from her to be fit in that role. She said, “There were times when there were certain dialogues for which I had to go to him and give him feedback. And he would take it in a positive way as well. And he used to always give me that freedom to come and tell me these things. He had told me very openly that Ritika you are a woman and you know these things better than any of us. If you feel anything is off and if you feel like telling me anything, please come and do so. And when I read his script for the first time, it was so on point that I didn’t feel like anything needed to be changed. Everything was perfect as it is. But he did give me the freedom to suggest things which are rare with other film-makers. And when it came to performance, he didn’t used to tell me anything. He would just ensure that if I was alright. Everything was very spontaneous."

Ritika Singh also fervently agrees that self-defense classes should be made mandatory for women across schools and colleges. She explained, “100% it should happen. I have been doing Karate since I was three. My dad was my guru. My brother does the same thing. I have been doing it since school and I have continued it to this day. I always say that it should be made part of the school curriculum. One could easily dedicate a class on this once every two weeks or a workshop every month. Because more than learning self-defense, it is more about what you feel about yourself in your mind. Because during an impending situation, one couldn’t recall what they learnt. There is a sense of panic and that’s when your muscle memory comes into play. How much your body is trained for an unfortunate situation is determined. Because even the most sorted person will panic so presence of mind is equally important as to what you can observe in your immediate surroundings."

InCar will be releasing worldwide on March 3 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

