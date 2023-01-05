Rituparna Sengupta Recalls Meeting Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Calls Their Daughter Malti 'Mishti'

Prominent Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta recently met Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie in the US and opened up about the same in a recent interview. Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter last year in January through surrogacy. Rituparna said that meeting Priyanka and Nick was a nice experience and revealed that she was invited by the former’s mother, Madhu Chopra.

“It was a very nice experience. Nick and Priyanka are very warm. It was Madhu aunty who invited me. I was travelling to LA so I just dropped in. It was so good to meet the entire family. I met the Jonas brothers. I couldn’t stay longer. Aunty insisted on me having a meal but I had to go. Their bungalow is so beautiful. She is an inspiration and she has done so much. Globally she has earned her name. To shift to a place like Hollywood and battle to establish herself is not a joke," the actress told Hindustan Times.

Asked whether she met their daughter, Rituparna answered, “Yes, I met Malti for some time. She is very cute. I don’t want to share much because it was a personal visit. She is mishti (sweet), all I can say."

On the work front, Rituparna Sengupta has a series of films in her kitty.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first daughter in January last year. Later in the month of May, PeeCee had announced that her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was finally home after spending 100 days in the NICU. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” she had written.

