Young actress and social media influencer Riva Arora had made headlines last year. But alas, for all the wrong reasons. It all started after the child actress had collaborated with Karan Kundrra and Mika Singh, following which netizens had expressed disappointment with her age gap with the two and criticised her parents for the same. The Uri actress was also massively trolled for the same. Now, Riva has come forward to address those who’ve been slamming her over the confusion of her age.

In an interview with DNA, Riva expressed that people who’ve been attacking her are far less compared to those who showed her love. She shared, “What do I even say to that? I don’t have anything to say to people who are doubting my age or what I am doing. The people who are giving me love are enough for me.”

Adding to that, Riva stated, “That love that I am getting has overpowered all the negativity. I have realized that people’s love and support for me is on another level. I am only focusing on people’s love. Why should I focus on anything else."

Back when the controversy related to Riva Arora broke out, her mother Nisha had taken to her Instagram stories and argued that claims that her daughter is 12 years old are ‘completely false’. She had further mentioned that people should have cross-checked with her about Riva’s current age before criticising or trolling on social media. “I was calm, but not anymore. The allegations on my daughter’s age are completely false and it’s a saying that false news travels faster then ever and many reputed social media channel proved it. It is sad to see and disheartening for me. Atleast you should have cross-checked with me before upload on reputed pages. My daughter is an actor and working in industry since years (sic)," she had explained.

Riva made her debut in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Rockstar when she was just one and a half years old. But as a child actor, she has appeared in a number of critically-successful projects like Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), Section 375 (2019) and TVF Tripling Season 2(2019).

