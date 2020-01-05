Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Riverdale Actor Vanessa Morgan Marries Michael Kopech

The actor and professional baseball player Michael Kopech, 23, got engaged over the Fourth of July weekend last year.

PTI

Updated:January 5, 2020, 10:51 AM IST
Vanessa Morgan (R) and Michael Kopech

"Riverdale" actor Vanessa Morgan has tied the knot with professional baseball player Michael Kopech.

The actor, who plays Toni Topaz in The CW teen drama series, exchanged vows with Kopech in front of their closest family and friends, during an intimate ceremony on January 4 at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida.

Skeet Ulrich and Madelaine Petsch were among the members of the "Riverdale" cast were also present, reported E! News.

"We both knew the first day we met that 'this is it' and I'm so excited that today officially starts our forever. Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with him," Morgan, 27, told the outlet.

The actor and Kopech, 23, got engaged over the Fourth of July weekend last year.

