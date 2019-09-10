Riverdale Actress Camila Mendes Says She Was Drugged, Sexually Assaulted in College Days

Riverdale star Camila Mendes in a recent interview opened up about a dark experience which she faced during her freshman year at the New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. She revealed that she was sexually assaulted during her freshmen year in college.

In an interview to the Women's Health magazine, Camila recalls that she went from her prep school in Plantation, Florida, to college at New York and her first year there was a tough one. "I had a very, very bad experience. I was roofied by someone who sexually assaulted me," she told the portal.

Without giving away details about the incident, Camila said that she vowed that from then on, everything in her life would make her feel safe and comfortable. It is after the incident that she got a tattoo above her rib cage in cursive lettering which reads, "to build a home". She says it "reminds her to strengthen both her sense of self and the environment around her".

Camila also said that she wants to be a role model for her fans spreading awareness around eating disorder recovery keeps her accountable and motivated. Something she wished she had in her teen days.

"When I was a teenager, there were no role models when it came to body positivity—that simply was not a thing. Being thin was the thing," said Mendes, adding, "It’s health that’s important, not appearance. I make choices that are good for me—and not just in my body—but for my soul, for my mind. And sometimes that’s eating ice cream because I want to eat ice cream."

