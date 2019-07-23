Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Riverdale Lovebirds Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Call it Quits After Dating for Two Years

However, despite the reports of them being separated after a two-year-long relationship, Sprouse and Lili have been cordial with each other and interacting with the press all week at the San Diego Comic-Con.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 23, 2019, 5:10 PM IST
Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart aka Betty and Jughead have put an end to their amicable relationship. As per the latest reports in Us Weekly, the Riverdale duo, who have dated for nearly two years, have broken up. However, despite the reports of them being separated after a two-year-long relationship, Sprouse and Lili have been cordial with each other and interacting with the press all week at the San Diego Comic-Con. They discussed about their show Riverdale with the rest of the cast members.

According to a news report published in E news, a source was quoted as saying, “Lili and Cole broke-up earlier this summer. The two are not living together this season. The two were intentionally keeping their distance from the other. Right now, it’s unclear where things stand, but it seems (like) they could be heading back in the direction of getting together.”

Sprouse and Lili first sparked the rumours of their romance back in May 2017, when Cole shared an image of Lili in a field of flowers on his Instagram page.

While their social media PDA was quite evident, as both the lovebirds shared mushy and adorable pictures of each other time and again, Cole once told Glamour magazine, “I really like the road trip date. I took my girlfriend on a date where we drove to this location deep into Canada, and I surprised her with a big hot-air balloon adventure, which was quite a bit of fun.”

Also Watch

