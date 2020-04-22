MOVIES

1-MIN READ

'Riverdale' Star Cole Sprouse On Getting Death Threats From Trolls

'Riverdale' Star Cole Sprouse On Getting Death Threats From Trolls

The actor posted a lengthy note on his Instagram stories, shutting down the trolls. Sprouse, who has been dating his Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart since 2016, is said to be receiving backlash over the nature of his gfriendship with model Kaia Gerber.

Priyanka Kaul
  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 10:42 AM IST
Riverdale star Cole Sprouse shared some shocking downsides of dating a fellow celebrity in a lengthy statement, in which he said that he's even got "death threats" from social media trolls.

Sprouse, who is in a relationship with his Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart, took to his Instagram Stories to urge people to think before they post, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I tolerate a lot of rumours and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulged them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being (a clown)," he wrote.

He added: "When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I never truly intend to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it's cleared my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle."

Sprouse opted not to directly name the "baseless accusations" to which he was referring,but it can be speculated that it could be surrounding the nature of his friendship with model Kaia Gerber, with some fans suggesting they are more than just friends.

Sprouse concluded by saying: "So in conclusion - please eat my delectable plump a**. Making me post a ***damn white font Insta story like a twice divorced mother of three."

Sprouse and Reinhart, who star as Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper in the hit show, reportedly started dating in 2016.

