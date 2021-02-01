News18 Logo

News18» News»Movies»'Riverdale' Star Vanessa Morgan Welcomes First Child
'Riverdale' Star Vanessa Morgan Welcomes First Child

"Riverdale" star Vanessa Morgan has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with estranged husband and professional baseball player Michael Kopech. The 28-year-old actor, who plays Toni Topaz on the popular CW teen drama, announced her pregnancy last July.

Los Angeles: “Riverdale” star Vanessa Morgan has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with estranged husband and professional baseball player Michael Kopech. The 28-year-old actor, who plays Toni Topaz on the popular CW teen drama, announced her pregnancy last July.

A source confirmed to E! News that Morgan had Kopech by her side at the time of their son’s arrival and they are “thrilled”. “Vanessa had the baby, and Michael is with her as well. They’re both thrilled,” the insider said.

At this time, it is unclear when Morgan gave birth. Days after the actor shared the baby news in July, it was revealed that Kopech, 24, had filed for divorce after six months of marriage.

The former couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Florida last January. Neither Morgan nor Kopech has commented on the split.


