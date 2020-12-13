Riz Ahmed Deserves Best Actor Oscar Nomination For 'Sound Of Metal', Says Director Darius Marder

Mumbai: “Sound of Metal” director Darius Marder says it will be a “profound” statement for Muslims around the world if his film’s lead star Riz Ahmed bags an Oscar nomination in the best actor in a leading role category at the 93rd Academy Awards. The musical drama, which marks Marder’s directorial debut, features British-Pakistani actor Ahmed as Ruben, a drummer who begins to lose his hearing. Ahmed already holds the record for becoming the first Muslim actor as well as the man of Asian descent to win a lead acting Emmy award for the HBO limited series “The Night Of”, for his performance as Nasir Khan, the son of a Pakistani cab driver from Queens who becomes a murder suspect.

After its release on Amazon Prime Video, “Sound of Metal” has garnered immense acclaim, especially for the 38-year-old actor, with many predicting an Academy nomination for Ahmed in the leading role – thereby making history as the first Muslim actor to achieve that feat. Hollywood star Mahershala Ali became the first Muslim actor to win the Oscar for his 2016 drama “Moonlight” in the best supporting role category and followed it up with another victory in the same category for the 2018 drama “Green Book”. In an interview with .