Riz Ahmed Quotes His 'Inspiration' Irrfan Khan After Winning the Gotham Award for Best Actor

British actor Riz Ahmed won the Best Actor Award at Gotham Independent Film Awards and in his acceptance speech, he mentioned Irrfan Khan, one of India’s finest actors who passed away last year.

Riz mentioned Irrfan and the latter’s lesson to his sons – ‘surrender to the dance of uncertainty’ –after winning the award for his 2019 film Sound of Metal. The 38-year-old actor further said that it feels like a wobbly time and that if we wobble together, we might find each other dancing.

At the Gotham Awards, as Riz Ahmed accepted Best Actor for Sound of Metal, he quoted Irrfan Khan, "who we lost this year, his words: 'surrender to the dance of uncertainty.' It feels like a wobbly time. If we can wobble together we may find each other dancing." — Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) January 12, 2021

This is not the first time that Riz has expressed his admiration for Irrfan. In November 2020, the actor had said that he is inspired by both, Irrfan and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

When the Indian star passed away on April 29, Riz had tweeted that although he never met him, the actor was an inspiration and a hero to him and millions of others.

Rest in peace one of the greatest actors of our time, Irrfan Khan. I never met him but he was an inspiration and a hero to me and millions of others. His work was consistently transcendent, he was a guiding light for so many of us. pic.twitter.com/BwobeLvNLn — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) April 29, 2020

Riz is known for his Emmy-winning show The Night Of and films like Nightcrawler, The Reluctant Fundamentalist and Mogul Mowgli.His 2019 film Sound of Metal, for which Riz won the Gotham Award, was directed by Darius Marder. The movie was received well by critics and Riz was praised for his performance.

The actor belongs to a British-Pakistani family and started his career in the year 2006. Riz is also a rapper and his song Immigrants (We Get the Job Done) won an MTV Video Music Award.

There are many accolades attached to the name of this actor. He is the first Asian to win the prestigious Emmy award for acting. With this award, he also became the first Muslim to win an Emmy in the category of acting.

Riz has surprised his fans recently after announcing that the actor has got married. He revealed the news on the podcast Groundnut with Louis Theroux.

Although he shared this news, Riz is tight-lipped about his wife. The actor said that he doesn't think his personal life is relevant so he doesn’t delve into the details about the same.