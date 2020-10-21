RJ Anmol Opens up on Pampering Amrita Rao During Pregnancy

Actress Amrita Rao is expecting her first child with husband RJ Anmol. In a recent interview, Anmol said that expecting a child has made him feel like he is 'on the top of the world.'

Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “I am feeling on the top of the world right now. Look at the luck and the destiny in which I completely believe in. These are things which we do not plan, here I am making my debut on a music reality show which I would have loved to be a part of. Imagine this show was going to come in March but it is now coming at a point when at the same time I am going to become a father.”

In a recent interview, Amrita had said that her husband was pampering her a lot during their pregnancy. Talking about that, the RJ said, “Amrita is a princess so she deserves to be treated like that. There’s nothing new, that’s the way I have been treating her from day one.”

The duo met in 2009 during an interview and tied the knot in 2016 after dating for 7 years.

Amrita was last seen in the 2019 Movie Thackeray as Meena Tai Thackeray. It was a biopic on Shiv Sena founder and politician Balasaheb Thackeray. The film starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the eponymous personality. The film was directed by Abhijit Panse.