RJ Anmol Shares Son Veer’s Picture with Funny Caption, Netizens Gush Over it

RJ Anmol never misses capturing an adorable moment. On Wednesday, he shared a new picture of his son, Veer, on his Instagram page. In the happy picture, the cute little munchkin can be seen in the arms of what appeared to be his mother and actress, Amrita Rao, who is sitting in the car’s front seat.

While the faces of both the parents are hidden in the picture, Veer was seen wearing a white hat and looking at his father who was busy clicking the perfect shot while sitting on the driver’s seat. The doting daddy also wrote a funny caption along with the picture which is making the netizens laugh. He wrote his son is keeping an eye on him during a car ride. RJ Anmol is known for cracking hilarious jokes on his radio shows.

The actress is seen wearing a casual white T-shirt and printed trousers which are matching with the baby’s outfit.

As soon as the young father shared the picture, his fans gushed over its cuteness and showered their love in the comment section.

Anmol and Amrita welcomed their baby boy on November 1, 2020, after four years of their marriage. Prior to their wedding on May 15, 2016, the two were in a relationship for around seven years.

Since the birth of their son, the newly turned parents often take to social media to share adorable moments of their toddler growing up. Anmol often keeps sharing how caring, protective and loving Amrita is as a mother.

The actress made her film debut in 2002 with Ab Ke Baras, however, she gained recognition from films like Ishq-Vishk and Vivah. Her character in Vivah was well received by the audience. She was last seen in Thackeray in 2019 alongside actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

