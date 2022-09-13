RJ Balaji Starrer Singapore Saloon’s Shooting Commences With Muhurat Pooja

RJ Balaji has a knack for acting besides being a renowned radio jockey. He has entertained the audience with films like Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, LKG, Spyder and Mookuthi Amman, among others. Now, he will next be seen in the Singapore Saloon. The shooting commenced on Monday, September 12, with a muhurat pooja.

According to reports, Singapore Saloon’s pre-production was kicked off two months before it went on the floor. The first schedule will reportedly be completed in Vaels International School, Pallavaram. Its shooting will also take place in Tenkasi and other nearby localities in Tamil Nadu. It is said that a total of 20 days will be allotted for each shoot schedule.

Speculations are rife that Shivani Rajasekhar and Sathyaraj will be seen opposite RJ Balaji in Singapore Saloon. The upcoming film will mark Balaji and Sathyaraj’s second on-screen collaboration. Before Singapore Saloon, the actor-duo worked together in Veetla Vishesham. This film was produced by Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP.

Veetla Vishesham was the official Tamil remake of the popular Hindi film Badhaai Ho. Actress Urvashi was seen opposite Sathyaraj in the film. In Veetla Vishesham, Urvashi and Sathyaraj portrayed Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta’s roles from the original film respectively. Along with acting, RJ Balaji also contributed to the screenplay and direction of Veetla Vishesham. He co-directed the film with NJ Saravanan.

Veetla Vishesham received a lot of positive reviews from the audience. Viewers expressed their happiness at the fact that it was not merely a copy-and-paste remake of Badhaai Ho. Many changes were made to the film’s storyline in order to make it suitable for the Tamil audience. However, some felt that more work could have been done on the script and scenes in the first half of Veetla Vishesham.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Singapore Saloon will perform well at the box office like Veetla Vishesham. As of now, no details regarding Singapore Saloon’s storyline, music, supporting cast and release date have been revealed by the makers.

