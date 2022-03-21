RJ Balaji's Befitting Response to Netizen Calling his Next Film 'Controversial'

Actor RJ Balaji has given a befitting response to a netizen, who said that his upcoming film Veetla Vishesham has a controversial storyline and he is not sure how the film will be received in Tamil Nadu.

“Controversial storyline. Not sure how it will be reacted in Tn," a user replied to the announcement of the film.

Controversial story line. Not sure how will be reacted in Tn— sarath (@SarathR72) March 18, 2022

Responding to the netizen’s comment, R Balaji wrote on Twitter, “Yes, a film about a family member becoming pregnant is a controversial plot, but a film with a hero who is a thug, a don, a murderer, or a thief is a family subject."

ஆமா !!! Familyல ஒருத்தங்க preganant ஆனா மாறி படம் எடுத்தா controversial story, But hero rowdy, don, கொலைகாரன், திருடன், smugglerஆ நடிச்சா family subject படம் !!!😃😃😃🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/0Sqge0eXAh— RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) March 18, 2022

Earlier, on March 18, RJ Balaji confirmed his next film titled Veetla Vishesham. The film’s first look was also revealed. Veetla Vishesham is the Tamil remake of the Hindi blockbuster film Badhaai Ho, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

“Get ready for the craziest family entertainer of 2022! June 17th only in theatres," RJ Balaji wrote, sharing the first look of the film. RJ Balaji will reprise the role of Ayushmann Khurrana in the film.

Veteran actor Urvashi is seen as a pregnant woman in the poster. She has been cast to play the role of Neena Gupta from the Hindi version. RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan have directed this social drama that will also have Aparna Balamurali and Sathyaraj playing key roles. This family drama is expected to hit theatres on 17 June.

The shooting of the film will be taking place in and around Coimbatore, and the film is expected to be completed in a single schedule. According to reports, the team is planning to wrap the entire film in thirty to forty days.

The film Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, and Gakraj Rao, was a blockbuster hit in North India. The film received positive reviews and won the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

