RJ Shruti Shares Hilarious Instagram Reel With Actress Sai Tamhankar

Sai Tamhankar is one of the most beloved actors in the Marathi entertainment industry. The 35-year-old has delivered many hit Marathi films throughout her career and has cultivated a loyal fan base through her terrific acting skills. Recently, Sai featured in a hilarious Instagram Reels alongside RJ Shruti. In the upload, RJ Shruti and Sai can be seen mocking the English language and speaking in a hilarious accent.

The Reel has gone viral with over 57,000 likes on Instagram.

Shruti, is a senior radio jockey at Red FM, Pune. She often delights her fans by sharing stunning posts of herself on Instagram. Last month, she shared a Reel in which she can be seen dressed in a gorgeous saree. She captioned her post: “Happiness comes a lot easier when you stop complaining about your problems and start being grateful for all the problems you don’t have”.

On the other hand, Sai Tamhankar also has an impressive presence on Instagram. Sai is a true fashionista and is known for her sartorial choices. Recently, Sai shared breath-taking pictures of herself and revealed her IIFA afterparty look. Sai captioned her post, “Party Toh Banti Hai …my afterparty look for @iifa”.

Earlier this year, Sai was in the news when she shared an adorable post and hinted that she is dating filmmaker Anish Joag. Sai shared a cute picture of Anish and wrote, “Gosh! The way I make you blush”.

On the work front, Sai Tamhankar is part of the web series, B.E. Rojgaar. In the web series, she is playing the role of a mechanical engineering graduate from Vidarbha, who is seeking work. Directed by Sarang Sathaye, B.E. Rojgaar is a six-episode series. B.E. Rojgaar is streaming on BhaDiPa’s YouTube channel.

