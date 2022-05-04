RK Selvamani Requests Superstar Ajith to Shoot AK61 in Chennai and Not Hyderabad

The MoU between the Tamil Film Producers’ Association and the South Indian Film Workers’ Federation was terminated on Monday. Following this, RK Selvamani, President of the South Indian Film Workers’ Federation, asked Tamil superstar Ajith to shoot for his next in Chennai.

Ajith has been shooting for AK61 in Hyderabad for a while.

Selvamani, who interacted with the media in Chennai on Tuesday, said, “We have been engaged in talks for 5 years no matter what the problem is. It would be a mistake to shoot scenes in other states that are not needed for the film. Income comes here, cost lies there. Directors need to change this.”

“We make a direct request to actor Ajith Kumar that the workers have been greatly affected as he has been shooting continuously in Hyderabad. So, actor Ajith Kumar has to accept this request.”

“Chennai currently has all the facilities for shooting. Director Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor should accept this request,” the director added.

The film went on the floors after a puja ceremony held in Hyderabad on April 11. The H. Vinoth directorial is being produced by Boney Kapoor.

Tentatively named AK61, the film marks the third consecutive collaboration of the actor and director after the success of Nerkond Paarvai and Valimai. Touted to be a heist thriller, earlier it was reported that a huge bank set has been erected in a film city in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, for the film, Ajith is working on his fitness. The actor will star in a double role, with one of the characters having a grey shade, while the other is the protagonist.

On the work front, after completion of this project, Ajith will next work with director Vignesh Shivan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.